Alvir Airways Gets License to Operate in Pakistan

In line with the vision of Honorable Prime Minister of Pakistan, to promote tourism and regional connectivity, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has approved the issuance of Tourism Promotion & Integration (TPRI) license to M/s Alvir Airways (Pvt) Limited for a period of 5 years till June 2026 under the National Aviation Policy 2019.

Director General Pakistan Civil Authority Khaqan Murtaza, Additional DG CAA (Air Vice Marshal) Jamal Arshad, Deputy Director General (Regulatory) Nadir Shafi Dar, Director Air Transport & Economic Regulations Irfan Sabir presented the license to Chief Executive Officer Alvin Airways Tehseen Awan, Managing Director Syeda Batool, Chief Operating Officer Capt. Shahzaib Mahmood at Civil Aviation Headquarters, Karachi.

M/s Alvir Airways intends to acquire two Embraer to begin its operations and increase its fleet by adding Embraer in future. The flights shall operate to Gwadar, Skardu and Turbat with hub stations at three major airports of Pakistan, i.e. Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, with the aim to promote tourism and extend regional integration.

The TPRI operations would facilitate locals and foreigners to explore Pakistan through safe and comfortable air transport and present a better image of Pakistan to the world.