India Exposed Playing Double Games in Afghanistan

Two Indian planes landed in Afghanistan’s Kandahar on Saturday and delivered ammunition to the Afghan authorities in the disguise of airlifting its team of a diplomatic mission apparently serving in the country.

India has been exposed as playing double games by engaging the Taliban team in Doha in talks on one hand while, on the other hand, providing the Kabul forces with ammunition to be used against the Afghan Taliban.

According to the details, two C-130 Indian planes landed in Afghanistan on 10 July and dropped 40 tonnes of ammunition of 122-mm cannon in the guise of airlifting its team of diplomats in Kandahar. They then delivered the same consignment the next day on 11 July.

Meanwhile, India’s foreign ministry chief spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, said in a statement, “Due to the intense fighting near Kandahar city, India-based personnel has been brought back for the time being”.

“India is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Afghanistan,” Bagchi said, adding that India’s consulate in Kandahar was being run by local staff temporarily”.