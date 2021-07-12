Karakoram Highway Ranked Among Most Beautiful Roads in the World

Wikicampers — a website that provides tourist services in various parts of the world — has ranked the Karakoram Highway (KKH) amongst the 15 most beautiful roads in the world for its scenic beauty.

Additionally, it has termed the KKH as an “ideal setting for the most dizzying road trip,” and said of it: “Let’s gain altitude again by taking the second highest asphalt road in the world”.

The KKH is a civil engineering marvel that connects China to Pakistan while crossing the Karakoram mountain range and running along high peaks that are over 7,000 meters in height. It is around 1,300 km long, extending from Hasanabdal to the Khunjrab Pass in Gilgit-Baltistan.

A documentary by the BBC called the highway “one of the highest paved roads on earth,” and added that the road is completely developed, smooth, and safe.

Here are the 15 most beautiful roads in the world according to Wikicampers:

Ranking Roads Country 1 California State Route 1 United States 2 Atlantic Ocean Road Norway 3 Stelvio Pass Italy 4 Dadès Gorges Morocco 5 TF 436 Spain 6 Millau Viaduct France 7 The Icefields Parkway Canada 8 Ruta Nacional 40 Argentina 9 Sani Pass South Africa 10 Denali Highway Alaska 11 Basque Cornices France 12 Transfăgărășan Romania 13 Verdon Gorge France 14 Karakoram Highway Pakistan 15 Great Ocean Road Australia

Have you enjoyed a road trip on Karakoram Highway? Let us know in the comments section.