Govt Reconstitutes Commission To Review Islamabad’s Master Plan

The federal government has reconstituted the commission for the review of the Master plan of Islamabad.

Sources told Propakistani that the Ministry of Interior has added the names of General Farukh, Brigadier (r) Tipu Sultan, Murad Jamil and Sikandar Ajam.

Similarly, sources said that MoI on the request of CDA has also finalized the names for establishing the Islamabad Commission for regularization of Unapproved Irregular Housing Schemes.

General Farukh will chair the Commission while Brigadier (r) Tipu Sultan, Murad Jamil and Sikandar Ajam, vice Chairman Pakistan Council of Architects and town planners, DG planning CDA and one expert from the public as well as private sector shall be the members of the commission.

The Islamabad Commission for regularization of Unapproved Irregular Housing Schemes will advise and develop an effective policy for regularization of irregular/unapproved housing schemes in Zones II, IV and V.

Sources said that the Commission will act in an advisory manner and will advise the Authority with respect to the regularization of illegal housing societies.

CDA will provide secretarial and logistical support and the members of the Commission shall receive such honorarium as may be determined by the Federal government and shall be paid from the budgetary outlay of the Authority.

Sources also said that the Commission shall advise the Authority with regard to the imposition of a fine and would also recommend necessary disciplinary action against the officers and officials, besides, it would recommend regularization of non-conforming use of land where these schemes exist and also recommend amendments in applicable Laws.

The Commission can call for the record of any land from the relevant government agency and can summon any officer of the relevant government agency to produce the requisite record, information and provide assistance and can summon the owners or developers of irregular housing schemes, or the persons having an interest therein, or any other persons required for the purpose of disposal of the matter under consideration.

The sponsors of the society will submit an application to the commission for the regularization of an irregular housing scheme.

The Commission may after affording the opportunity of being heard to the applicant and the development authority, as the case may be recommend regularization of an irregular housing scheme to the Authority, subject to payment of such fine as may be imposed under this Ordinance to be paid within such time as may be specified by the Commission, sources added.

The fine shall be imposed on violations that may include non-conforming use, Missing Parks or Open Spaces, Missing graveyards, Buildings, Access as well as inner roads width is less than the required planning standard and the amount of the fine collected shall be deposited into the account of CDA.

Furthermore, the sources stated that the MoI will again get the approval of the federal cabinet for notifying these above-mentioned commissions.