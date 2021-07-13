CAA Extends Travel Ban on Category C Countries

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has extended the travel ban on inbound passengers belonging to category C countries till 31 July.

According to Director Air Transport, Irfan Sabir, Pakistani nationals returning from the category C countries will be exempted from the travel ban and they will be allowed to return to the country without seeking prior approval.

ALSO READ

NAB to File a Reference Against Several Notable Officials

However, they will still be required to present a valid negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test report conducted within the last 72 hours before traveling to Pakistan.

They will also need to undergo a mandatory Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for the detection of Coronavirus upon their arrival in the country and subsequent isolation and quarantine in case of a positive diagnosis.

ALSO READ

NADRA Will No Longer Offer Services to Unvaccinated Individuals

CAA had devised three categories, A, B, and C, for countries and categorizes all countries every month on the basis of respective COVID-19 situation. The arrival of passengers from category C countries to Pakistan is subject to the permission and issuance of exemption documents from the CAA.

26 countries are still in category C of CAA. These are India, Argentina, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Maldives, Mexico, Namibia, Nepal, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, and Uruguay.