Govt Shortlists 3 Candidates for IESCO’s CEO Post

The federal government has shortlisted three candidates for the post of CEO of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

Sources told Propakistani that the Ministry of Power has shortlisted Mohammad Amjad Khan, Muzammil Hussain and Muhammad Jabber Khan for the slot of CEO IESCO.

ALSO READ

WAPDA Contracts Consultant for K-IV Project in Karachi

The Board of Directors held interviews of the 14 shortlisted candidates and after detailed deliberation recommended three candidates for appointment of CEO IESCO.

Sources further added that the power division has proposed the cabinet appoint Mohammad Amjad Khan as the CEO of IESCO for a period of three years. Since Abdul Razaq, the incumbent CEO of IESCO is retiring with effect from 02-07-2021, Tahir Qazi, the senior-most Chief Engineer posted in IESCO may be assigned to look after the work of CEO, IESCO on a temporary basis till appointment and joining of the new CEO.

ALSO READ

Policy Reforms and Financial Consolidation Are Key to Improving Pakistan’s Macroeconomy: ADB

It is pertinent to note that the IESCO is one of the ten (10) distribution companies (DISCOS) under the administrative control of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division).