Jordanian Company Acquires Pakistan-Based Edmatrix To Expand Operations In The Region

In an exciting new development for the region’s ever-evolving startup ecosystem, Jordan-based edtech leader Abwaab has acquired Pakistan-based Edmatrix, said a press release by the Amman-headquartered company today.

The terms of the acquisition haven’t been disclosed at this point in time, however, it was learned that both companies are being run by former Uber management and employees. Added to this, the Jordan-based Abwaab will now begin operations in Pakistan, which is the world’s 5th most populous country with more than 50 million students who demand quality education at affordable rates.

Founded in 2019, Abwaab aims to offer online school education to the greater Middle Eastern region and parts of North Africa through visualized learning plans, regular assessments and feedback for students.

With the underlined acquisition of Edmatrix in Pakistan now complete, Abwaab’s top brass plans to tailor its resources “to change the way students learn” in the wider Asia market.