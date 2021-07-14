Sindh to Reenforce Coronavirus Restrictions on Thursday

The Government of Sindh has decided to beef up the coronavirus restrictions across the province after an uptick in cases.

The provincial task force meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday, and it was decided to ban indoor dining and close schools once again.

The attendees of the meeting were informed that the positivity rate in Karachi recorded on 13 July was 17.11 percent. According to the weekly report, the positivity rate in Karachi East was 21 percent, 15 percent in Karachi South, 12 percent in Karachi Central, and eight percent in Korangi.

ALSO READ

American Business Council Commends Government’s Fiscal Measures

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the ban on indoor dining will begin on the night of 15 July.

All school classes will be suspended from Friday onward but the examinations for Grades 9 and above will continue under strict observance of the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

Closures from 15 July

Indoor dining

Indoor gyms and indoor sports activities

Cinemas

Closures from 16 July

Schools, except for examinations for Grades 9 and above

Amusement parks and water parks

Sea View, Hawkesbay, and Keenjhar Lake

ALSO READ

Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Pakistan’s E-Commerce Market

The decision came after health officials proposed on Monday to reimpose the restrictions to control the spread of the virus and perhaps prevent the fourth wave of the pandemic.