Vivo S10 Pro Full Specifications Appear Ahead of Launch

The Vivo S10 Pro is launching tomorrow in China, but the handset has already leaked online with all of its specifications and images. The S10 Pro is expected to be mostly identical to the vanilla S10 and will mainly differ in the camera department.

The handset has just appeared on the TENAA certification platform which shows a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a wide notch at the top. This notch will include a 44MP main selfie camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The fingerprint sensor will be underneath the display.

We expect to see black, blue, and white color options.

The Dimensity 1100 will be at the helm of the device with 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage options. For software, it will boot Android 11 with Origin OS 1.0 on top.

Battery capacity will be 3,970 mAh with support for 44W fast charging.

At the back, there will be a 108MP primary camera next to an 8MP ultrawide unit and a 2MP depth sensor. It will be capable of 4K video recording.

There is no word on pricing for now, but we don’t have to wait long for that. The Vivo S10 and S10 Pro will be announced tomorrow in China.