100-acre Knowledge Park for Universities to be Set up in Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the review meeting of Ravi City and Lahore Central Business District.

In addition, Punjab Minister for Housing, Mian Mahmood Ur Rasheed, Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab, Dr. Salman Shah, SACM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, CEO Ravi Urban Development Authority, Imran Amin, and concerned officials participated through video link.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the progress made on Ravi City and was informed that forests would be planted in Jhok, Rakh Munir, and Rakh Shaheed according to the policy to prioritize environmental protection in the project.

Covering an area of ​​30,000 kanals, based on the theme of biodiversity, this urban forest will not only help protect endangered wildlife but also serve as a wildlife sanctuary.

In addition, a 100-acre knowledge park is being set up where renowned universities will set up their campuses, which will not only make the park a center of knowledge and research but also generate revenue that will be utilized to sustain the forests.

The meeting was further informed that forests would be established and maintained through the latest technology of Biocarbon Engineering.

The Prime Minister directed to ensure the completion of the plantation drive during the current monsoon season as it is the most suitable time for the growth of the trees.

The meeting was also briefed on the establishment of Pakistan’s first Renewable Energy Industrial Estate under the project which, after completion, would help in creating about 5,000 opportunities for small and large scale industries and millions of jobs.

Moreover, for the first time in the project, wastewater treatment plants will be installed at the municipal level. The meeting was also apprised of the progress made in Lahore Central Business District.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Ravi City and Central Business District are major development projects of the government that will alleviate the population pressure on Lahore city and provide housing to the citizens with world-class facilities.

The Prime Minister further directed to resolve all legal issues related to the project and ensure implementation of all measures within the stipulated time.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Shaukat Fayyaz Tareen, Fawad Chaudhry, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, SAPM Dr. Shahbaz Gill, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider, and concerned senior officers.