Govt Resumes COVID-19 Allowance for Employees of Federal Hospitals

Federal Health Ministry has issued the guideline for the issuance of COVID-19 Health Risk Allowance to the employees of all federal government hospitals.

According to details, employees of all federal hospitals have been directed to submit their COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued by NADRA to the Ministry of Health in order to receive the risk allowance.

The Health Ministry has also directed all federal hospitals to compile a list of all employees who have treated Coronavirus patients during the last year or so.

After the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country in February last year, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced to provide risk allowance to healthcare workers who were treating Coronavirus patients.

The healthcare workers were provided a risk allowance for only a few months. They haven’t received the risk allowance for more than a year now. Numerous times in the last 12 months, they have shut down OPDs and staged protests to bring the issue to the government’s notice.

Earlier this month, Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, finally took notice of the issue and directed the Federal Health Ministry to restart the distribution of risk allowance to employees of all federal government hospitals.

So far, more than 14,600 healthcare workers have been affected by the Coronavirus while 143 have lost their lives in the line of duty across the country.