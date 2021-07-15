PMD Forecasts Rain in Karachi

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted hot and humid weather during the next 24 hours in Karachi with chances of scattered rain and thunderstorms.

The Met Office recorded a minimum temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius with 66 percent of humidity on Thursday morning. The temperature may go as high as 38°C today.

Winds are blowing from the northeast at a speed of seven km per hour, it said.

In its previous forecast, the PMD had predicted intermittent showers till July 16 under the monsoon spell, with rains in several cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Peshawar.

The monsoon weather system, according to PMD, is likely to continue producing rain across the country throughout this week.

Earlier on Wednesday, the metropolis received heavy rainfall with thunderstorms. A total of 12mm of rain was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 2mm in PAF Masroor Base, and 3.8mm at the Jinnah terminal.

The Met Office recorded 2mm rain on University Road, 2.1mm at PAF Faisal Base, 1.2 mm in the old Airport area, and 9mm in Landhi.