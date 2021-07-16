PMS Candidates Protest Against Screening Test Results

The candidates of the Provincial Management Service (PMS) test had staged a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club in Peshawar on Thursday to demand that the concerned authorities either cancel the results or set the minimum passing marks to 40 percent.

The speakers at the protest said that 95 percent of the candidates had failed the screening test due to irrational standards.

One of the protesters said, “It is an injustice to us that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission organised the screening test, instead of judging the ability of candidates through proper exams”.

The protesters carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans of their demands.

Shoaib, one of the leaders of the protest, stated, “Those obtaining 40 marks must be allowed to appear in the PMS exam or the new system of a screening test must be cancelled”.

The protesters explained that the condition of the screening test had been introduced after they had applied for the test whereas the advertisements based on which they had applied had not mentioned it.

They added that thousands of candidates will be affected if their demands are not met, and urged the government to abolish the new policy and reconsider those who had not passed the competitive exam.

The protesters warned that they would expand their movement if the authorities fail to heed their issue.