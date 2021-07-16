We are in a Relentless Pursuit of a Cleaner and Healthier Pakistan: CEO Reckitt Pakistan

In the midst of an ongoing pandemic, the importance of hygiene and cleanliness cannot be stressed enough. Washing and sanitizing hands frequently, besides following an overall cleaner lifestyle, is something we can’t ignore now. In the ‘new normal’, hygiene reigns supreme.

With a massively changed world around us, it is essential that we are well-equipped to take care of ourselves and those around us in a safer, trustworthy manner. Working with the same ideology, Reckitt, the world’s leading producer of health, hygiene, and nutrition products, is making sure to play its part in creating safe and hygienic products.



ProPakistani engaged in an in-depth discussion with Kashan Hasan, CEO Reckitt Pakistan (makers of Dettol), who shed light on the future plans Reckitt has to deal with hygiene issues in Pakistan. Here is how the conversation unfolded:

RB’s identity has been changed to Reckitt, what plans are in the pipeline around this from Pink to Energy Pink?

The redevelopment of our corporate identity from RB to Reckitt is a key milestone in the organization’s ongoing journey of transformation towards sustainable growth. The new brand identity and iconography are more recognizable and are built on the company’s purpose: to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world.

It is designed to tell the story of the organization’s purpose and its transformation, drawing on its rich 200-year heritage. The change reflects the existing widespread usage of Reckitt and is clearer, simpler, and more memorable while retaining positive associations with the company’s heritage.

We sell more than 20 million of our trusted products to people every day, yet there is less recognition of the company behind those brands. Our new Reckitt identity will better enable us to communicate our corporate purpose to the world and to do so in a way that is powerful, consistent, and impactful.

What plans are in the pipeline for the Pakistani market and how are you going to execute them?

As one of the country’s fastest-growing companies, it is imperative for us to continue growing our market share, increase our penetration and develop categories and markets by introducing new and innovative product solutions for our consumers.

In terms of investment specifically for business, we are excited for the upcoming years as Reckitt Pakistan will be investing more in local production. This will include key formats that present us with great opportunities which include liquid hand wash, hand sanitizer, aerosols, etc.

Moreover, Reckitt as a responsible organization is also working towards becoming more sustainable and environment-friendly. Currently, half our manufacturing energy needs are met through solar power with a plan to go to 100 percent and then contribute towards the national grid.

Pakistan remains one of the fastest-growing consumer markets and a very important one for Reckitt. We have been investing in Pakistan by upgrading our production facilities to ensure the best safety and quality standard products reach our consumers.

What are Reckitt’s contributions to a cleaner, healthier, and safer Pakistan?

Reckitt Pakistan has been working to improve conditions in the country. Every year we spend several hundred million Pakistani rupees for our signature program Hoga Saaf Pakistan. To date, we have:

500 villages declared as Open Defecation Free (ODF); verified by District WASH Committees after a series of interventions and deploying rotavirus vaccinations (to reduce diarrhea) across Pakistan. Educating 8 million children on the importance of hygiene through different interventions such as hand hygiene education, a Safai Curriculum, and comic books. Educating 600,000 new mothers through antenatal classes during pregnancy to help them ease their pregnancy, childbirth, and postnatal care. Empowering & educating around 2 Million girls through Veet Pakistan’s platform called #BuildHerUp

Reckitt Pakistan was the first corporate to partner with the Ministry of Health to co-create public service messages (with Fahad Mustafa and Mahira Khan) to build Covid SOP awareness across the country, further amplifying it on the ARY network as part of Reckitt’s media partnership under Hoga Safe Pakistan (immediately changed from Hoga Saaf Pakistan post the pandemic).

Additional relief efforts to support the country included:

450 hospitals supported with protective gear and hygiene products assisting 60,000 healthcare professionals nationwide 55,000 households supported via ration drives in COVID19 affected areas benefitting 370,000 individuals 500,000 soaps and 400,000 masks were donated to frontline workers and vulnerable communities

Reckitt is home to multiple brands which fall under various business segments. How do these different brands contribute towards a cleaner and healthier Pakistan?

We are the market leaders in every “health” and “hygiene” category we operate in:

Dettol: #1 Germ-kill brand globally

Veet: #1 hair removal brand in Pakistan

Mortein: #1 pest control brand in Pakistan

Harpic: #1 toilet cleaning brand in Pakistan

Each of our brands’ purposes is rooted in trying to achieve impact within their respective categories. Our purpose: We exist to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world – all our world-class brands share these three simple goals.

With a wealth of expertise and innovation behind every product, people trust Reckitt brands to help them enjoy a cleaner, healthier life and consequently a healthier and cleaner Pakistan.

Keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic, economic crisis, and devaluation of the currency, how has this affected Reckitt and FMCGs?

The past year has brought unprecedented challenges to most of the world, with lives and livelihoods put on hold throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. And while the impact of the crisis has been felt by everyone, the burden has fallen hardest on those most in need. It has been an extraordinary wake-up call for humanity.

The COVID-19 pandemic served to remind us of the interconnectedness of our lives, and stark disparities within society – triggering a heightened desire to do what’s right.

Reckitt has always supported those most in need and so, over the past year, we have launched even more programs around the world, donated even more products, funded even more community schemes — all with the aim of transforming lives. Because we believe access to good health, hygiene and nutrition is a right, not a privilege.

What strategies does Reckitt have to combat the effect on FMCGs?

Acting flexibly and fast. With many countries only just starting to emerge from lockdown and so much left to face, is it premature to think about the longer-term impact but whatever time comes upon us it is better to act fast and flexibly to avoid critical situations.

For instance, the surge in demand of the Dettol range for which today, we are working round the clock to ensure availability of our products at a critical time like this while also ensuring that all Government protocols and measures are strictly followed.

Ready to adjust and reinvent. The show must go on. That’s what we are doing by acting flexibly and fast to how the new normal is evolving. This includes evolving how we connect with our employees, manage our production and supply chain, give back to the community as a business and continue to win as a growing business.

Prioritize digital transformation, both personally and as a business. Digital technologies are changing the face of all businesses and this change is accelerating is faster than the pace of transformation in the organization. It has become a need for the day now. Due to which we all are virtually connected with all our employees across the country to ensure they are safe and they know their jobs are secure

What strategies do you plan or have in place for following and expediting the process of spreading awareness regarding good hygiene in Pakistan?

Additionally, we take out fresh, consumer-friendly month-on-month communications across our brands to reinstate the need and rationale for good hygiene to educate as well as consistently remind our fellow Pakistanis.

Dettol and Harpic are the key avenues for us to spread hygiene awareness across the country for a Safe and Saaf Pakistan and we have been doing exactly that. To stay up to date with our strategy and communications you can follow our Dettol Pakistan, Harpic Pakistan, and Hoga Saaf Pakistan social media channels.

What is Reckitt’s future of contributing towards the health sector of Pakistan?

As Reckitt, we believe that good hygiene is the foundation of good health. Our purpose is to make Pakistan a cleaner and more hygienic country by working together.

To maximize the social impact of our work across the world, we partner with many external organizations, charities, and humanitarian programs. To enable healthy habits in the children from the start we partner with the government to make hygiene a part of the school curriculums along with providing hygiene knowledge on school absenteeism.

Constant content creation and communication materials for hospitals, schools, public institutions contribute to hammer the importance of hygiene.

Reach out to more and more people nationwide to improve hygiene conditions and work towards a healthier, cleaner, and now safer Pakistan.