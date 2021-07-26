Karachi Circular Railway’s Feasibility Study Will Be Completed By Mid-August 2021: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, chaired a meeting to review the present status of preparation and processing of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and Railways Freight Corridor projects here in Islamabad on Monday.

In the meeting, important issues related to the freight corridor were discussed and reviewed. The meeting was informed that the feasibility study of the Freight Corridor had been completed. It was decided in the meeting that to gauge the level of the investor’s interest, all relevant and important decisions must be taken within a month by all the concerned departments.

Secretary Railway also informed in the meeting that the Karachi Circular Railway project is on track as per the timelines given by the Ministry. The feasibility study of KCR will be completed by the middle of August.

Keeping in view the importance of this flagship initiative, the meeting decided that a separate project be prepared for the civil structure of KCR for completing the project on a fast track basis.

The PC-1 for civil structures must be brought for processing for approval and subsequent funding through PSDP at the earliest. Simultaneous work on both the components of KCR will result in saving months of time and completion of the project.

Federal Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati, Secretary Planning, Secretary Railways, CEO PPP Authority, and senior officials of both Ministries participated in the meeting.