Get Irresistible Discounts on Your Favourite Meals at McDonald’s with UBL Pay

Can we all agree that ‘food’ and ‘discount’ are two words that make us happier than anything else? Guess what, now you can enjoy mouth-watering deals at McDonald’s with UBL Pay!

All UBL users can now avail whopping discounts on two of McDonald’s lovers’ all-time favorites. What’s more, users can make payments easily, with UBL Pay, without the hassle of carrying cash or bank cards. All you need is UBL Digital App and voila, the discount is yours!

So what are you waiting for? This offer cannot be missed! Go to your nearest McDonald’s outlet and use UBL Pay to get*:

One McChicken and a Drink for PKR 250 instead of PKR 570

Any McFlurry for PKR 150 instead of PKR 350

Now that’s a deal everyone wants more of! The added benefit of paying in a secure, simple, and easy way, through UBL Pay, makes this offer more enticing.

What is UBL Pay?

UBL’s latest facility, UBL Pay, offers contactless payments to all UBL customers who use the UBL Digital App. In light of the recent changes in our daily life that promote social distancing for the sake of our safety, UBL has hit the right spot by launching this amazing feature.

The feature works with any NFC-enabled Android mobile device and is easy, simple, and secure to use.

How to Pay with UBL Pay?

To pay with your UBL Pay, follow a simple three-step procedure:

Ask for a contactless POS machine at the merchant Unlock Your Device

To use UBL Pay, you do not need data or Wi-Fi. All you need to do is unlock your phone.

Tap with your Device

Tap your NFC enabled Android device over the POS machine and you’re done.

Pretty simple, eh?

How to Set Up UBL Pay on Your Device?

To set up UBL Pay on your device:

Login to your UBL Digital App on your android phone Go to Card Management To enable UBL Pay, select your preferred Debit Card and click ‘Manage Card’ Click ‘Set Up UBL Pay’ and enable all of the requirements for the setup Accept Terms & Conditions Press ‘Continue’ and that’s it!

Your phone will be enabled to use UBL Pay at your favorite outlets.

For more details on UBL Pay, you can visit: https://www.ubldigital.com/UBLPay

*UBL customers can avail one offer per day