Finja Introduces an Anthem for Small Retailers in Pakistan

Finja, the new-age financial services, and lending platform recently launched an anthem for the local karyana store owners. Within a day of its launch, the anthem garnered more than 100k views on its social media platforms.

Check it out here:

Despite playing an integral role in the economy and being around for generations, these small businesses remain underserved. Finja aims to elevate and uplift this important segment by providing them access to digital credit. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in April last year, Finja has scaled its digital lending portfolio by 640% disbursing over 25,000 digital loans to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The anthem is an attempt to highlight the incredible contributions of these small retailers, especially during the onslaught of the pandemic.

Speaking regarding this initiative, Hijab Hassan (Head of Brands, Finja) commented,

“The MSMEs are the backbone of the economy, but we have taken them for granted for too long. Through this anthem, we wish to encapsulate their relentless hard work and dedication.”

Numerous karyana stores have expressed positive feedback on the anthem stating that they feel heard and seen. It would be interesting to witness the impact Finja continues to make.

FINJA, founded in 2016, is backed by leading global venture capital funds including Swedish – Vostok Emerging Finance, BeeNext, a Japanese VC firm, and Quona Capital from the United States of America. It is the only fintech company in the country to have acquired an in-principle EMI commercial pilot approval from the State Bank of Pakistan and an NBFC license from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.