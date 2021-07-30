Sarhad Chamber Of Commerce Appreciates FBR For Facilitating Taxpayer-Friendly Environment

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Asim Ahmad, met with President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Sherbaz Bilour, here at FBR Headquarter.

President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry appreciated FBR’s initiatives for facilitating ease of doing business for the business community, particularly with specific reference to an automated environment for issuance of refunds directly into taxpayer’s account.

ALSO READ

All Major Chambers Of Commerce Ready to Help Increase Tax Revenue

During the meeting, matters pertaining to monitoring of notices sent to industries and restaurants by FBR, speedy disposal and relief from cases pending at the Legal forums were discussed. Fixed evaluation of raw materials, issuance of pending refund cases, review of Alternate Dispute Resolution Committee mechanism (ADRC), integration of various business sectors in Tier 1 and lack of SOPs regarding tax facilitation for women entrepreneurs in Chamber of Commerce and Industry also came into discussion.

Chairman FBR was assisted by FBR team comprising Chief (Customs Operations) and Chief (IR Operations). The Chairman FBR appreciated the feedback and issued on spot instructions to both Customs and IR officers to review the standard operating procedures and administratively resolve the issues immediately.

Chairman FBR, Mr. Asim Ahmad also held a meeting with the President Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry Umar Ashraf Mughal along with his delegation. The delegation appreciated efforts of Mr. Asim Ahmad for bringing about FBR’s transformation into an automated and taxpayer friendly environment.

ALSO READ

World Bank Approves $100 Million for Pakistan’s Literacy Programs in Sindh

Matters pertaining to revisiting condition of placing commercial invoice and packing list in container, mis-declaration by Steel Importers and introduction of final tax regime for ceramic industry in next budget were discussed in the meeting.

Chairman FBR assured the delegation that the issues of the business community would be resolved on priority.