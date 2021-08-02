Govt Has Set $38-$40 Billion Export Target For FY22: Razak Dawood

Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce, Abdul Razak Dawood, says Pakistan’s exports touched the mark of over $25 billion during the last fiscal year, and now the government has set an export target of 38.7 to 40 billion dollars for the current financial year.

Addressing a joint news conference with Prime Minister’s Special Assistant, Shahbaz Gill, in Islamabad this afternoon, he said in June alone our exports were 2.7 billion dollars, while in the last month, they were 2.3 billion dollars.

Abdul Razak Dawood said the export target for the previous year was 25.3 billion dollars for goods and six billion dollars for the services sector. He said the highest exports were recorded in the IT sector, which grew by 47 percent, which means that IT exports crossed the mark of two billion dollars. He said this year, we set a collective target of 38.7 billion to 40 billion dollars, which includes 31.2 billion dollars of goods and 7.5 billion dollars for services.

The Advisor said the government is focused on an export-oriented policy, besides pursuing a policy of Make in Pakistan, to encourage local industry and make locally produced goods that are internationally compatible for exports.

Abdul Razak Dawood said Pakistan has also got an export order of 10,000 motorcycles, which was earlier standing at nil. He said that the Honda company has also shown interest to shift some of its products to Pakistan, which is an encouraging sign. He said Pakistan has also started manufacturing locally-made mobile phone sets, which is reducing the import of mobile phones. He expressed the belief that exports of mobile phones will soon be started, which will also contribute to achieving the exports sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Shahbaz Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan held a productive meeting with exporters during which it has been decided that he will interact with them once in a month to listen to their problems and to address them.