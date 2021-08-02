NHA Recommends Kharrian–Rawalpindi Motorway Construction at Rs. 88.32 Billion

The National Highway Authority (NHA) Executive Board has recommended the PC-I for construction of Kharrian – Rawalpindi Motorway at the cost of Rs. 88.32 billion for consideration of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

The Executive Board recommended the PC-I for construction of Kharrian – Rawalpindi 4-lane Motorway having 6-lane structures (117.1 Km) at the cost of Rs. 88.32 billion for consideration of CDWP.

The Board directed that,

Local and international bidders be invited through Request for Proposal (RFP) for construction projects for motorways on PPP/BOT basis.

clause be incorporated in “Instructions to Bidder” that prospective bidder must have experience of successful execution of PPP projects at national/ international level.

The NHA Executive Board approved the award of works for “Rehabilitation and Upgradation” of Jhaljao – Bela Road to the lowest evaluated bidder M/s JHCECABD (JV) (JV of M/s Jiangsu Haitong Construction Engineering Co. Ltd. and M/s Aitmaad Builders & Developers) at their evaluation/corrected bid price of Rs. 7.498 billion with voluntarily rebate of 3.86 percent having a continuous effect, thereby final bid price of Rs. 7.208 billion, which is 24.61 percent below the engineer’s estimate of Rs. 9.56 billion – based on CSR-2014 with the condition that the amount of performance security shall be increased to two (02) times as per Clause IB 28.4 of the bidding document.

The NHA Executive Board approved the award of the agreement for consultancy services for “Design Review and Construction Supervision for Dualization of Quetta Western Bypass (22.7 km)” to M/s PEAS Consulting (Pvt.) Ltd in JV with M/s Engineering Consultancy Services Punjab and M/s AAN Consulting Engineers, the successful Consultants in the Combined (Technical + Financial) evaluation at the evaluated cost of Rs. 47.99 million which includes salary cost, direct non-salary cost and all types of applicable taxes except GST) and Rs. 7.67 million as General Sales Tax @ 16 percent. Hence, the total contract value becomes Rs. 55.672 million.

The NHA Executive Board approved the award of Works, Package-2A: Rehabilitation of National Bridges Behrain-Kalam (N-95) KM 106+025 to KM 132+675 (12 Bridges) Lot-1: Behrain-Kalam (8 Bridges) Km 106+025 to Km 122+626) and Lot-2: Behrain-Kalam (4 Bridges) Km 127+157 to Km 132+675) to M/s Sachal Engineering Works (Pvt.) Ltd. at their quoted/ evaluated bid price of Rs. 504.869 million for Lot-1 and Rs. 348.032 million for Lot-2, which is 19.10 percent and 25.95 percent above Engineer’s Estimate based on CSR-2014, respectively.