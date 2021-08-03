PMLN MNA’s Son Caught Fielding a Fake Candidate in His Matric Exam

The son of a Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) MNA has been caught red-handed fielding another candidate in his place in the matric examination. The incident took place on Saturday in Kamoke, a city in the Gujranwala district of Punjab.

According to the reports, Farhan Zulfiqar Bhinder, the son of a PML-N candidate, Zulfiqar Bhinder, was appearing in the matriculation examination held under Gujranwala Board. However, instead of attempting the exam himself, he fielded a fake candidate named Khabeeb in his place for the paper of General Science.

The superintendent of the Government High School, Kamoke exam center caught the candidate and barred him from attempting the exam. He then called the police, after which Khabeeb was taken into custody while Farhan fled the scene.

گوجرانوالہ سے لیگی ایم این اے کا بیٹا اپنی جگہ کسی اور کو امتحان دلواتے پکڑا گیا کیا جناب وزیر تعلیم بتانا پسند فرمائیں گے کہ انکے چیئرمین بورڈ نے موقع سے اسکو فرار کس کے کہنے پہ کروایا FIR دو دن بعد کیوں ہوئی کیا ہم سمجھنے میں حق بجانب کہ سنٹرل pic.twitter.com/9Dkfek37Tf — ارم شہزادی (@irumrae) August 3, 2021

A case was registered against both Khabeeb and Farhan in the City Police Station.

Earlier on July 31, a similar incident happened in Muzaffargarh where the police arrested a fake candidate, Waseem, for appearing in the matric exam in place of another candidate, Abdur Rasheed.