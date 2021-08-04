WhatsApp Rolls Out “View Once” Photos and Videos like Snapchat

WhatsApp is finally rolling out its disappearing feature for photos and videos. Just like Snapchat, you will only be able to view photos and videos just once after opening it if the feature is enabled.

ALSO READ

WhatsApp Multi-Device is Now Available in Public Beta

Disappearing media has been in testing as early as June and is finally releasing as a stable update.

Facebook’s blog post on WhatsApp’s new update says:

For example, you might send a View Once a photo of some new clothes you’re trying on at a store, a quick reaction to a moment in time, or something sensitive like a Wi-Fi password.

This not only increases the privacy of your messages on WhatsApp but also saves you from having to save everything on your camera roll. The video below shows the feature in action.

WhatsApp clarifies that as with every other message sent on the app disappearing messages will also be protected with end-to-end encryption, meaning WhatsApp cannot see them. The messages will also be clearly marked with a “one-time” icon.

Once the message has been viewed, it will appear as “opened” to avoid confusion. However, keep in mind that recipients can still screenshot or screen record your disappearing messages and WhatsApp will not notify the sender about it, unlike Snapchat.

The update is rolling out this week and should become available to everyone in the upcoming days.