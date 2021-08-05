Bank Al-Habib’s Profit Grows by 25% in H1-2021

Bank Al-Habib continued to make its profitable journey as its half-year profits stood at Rs. 9.03 billion i.e. an increase of 25.10 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.

The bank’s profit before tax was recorded at Rs.14.34 billion, highlighting growth of 18.51 percent as compared to the corresponding period last year, driven by markup income as well as fees and commission income translating into an EPS of Rs. 8.13 per share as against Rs. 6.50 per share for the corresponding period last year.

Net markup income increased to Rs. 27.40 billion, reflecting the Bank’s success in maintaining sustainable growth.

Despite the challenging conditions and free online offerings during the pandemic COVID 19, the Bank managed to significantly increase its fee and commission income by 42.70percent as compared to the first half of 2020.

Total Assets reached Rs. 1.85 trillion, an increase of 21.59 percent as compared to 31 December 2020. Net loans and advances grew by 18.23 percent to reach Rs. 603.26 billion whilst the investments increased by 28.59 percent to reach Rs. 983.66 billion, leading to overall growth in the total assets.

Due to the bank’s sound risk management practices and prudent financing strategy, the NPL ratio was recorded at 1.07 percent. The bank achieved a coverage ratio of 189.43 percent which reflects the prudent approach adopted towards non-performing loans.

Deposits of the bank increased 11.30 percent bringing the total deposits to Rs. 1.22 trillion as of 30 June 2021. The gross Advances to deposit ratio stood at 50.31 percent.

The bank continued with its strategy for outreach expansion, adding a significant number of branches every year. The bank’s branch network has now reached 939 branches/sub-branches & 2 booths having coverage in 376 cities in Pakistan, 3 foreign branches (one each in Bahrain, Malaysia, Seychelles), and 4 representative offices (one each in Dubai, Istanbul, Beijing, Nairobi) outside Pakistan.

In line with the Bank’s vision to provide convenience to customers, the Bank is operating a network of over1094 ATMs across Pakistan.