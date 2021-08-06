Pak Suzuki – The Pioneer Yet Again Brings Online Used Car Gala In Lahore

Pak Suzuki – after the success of its first-ever online used car gala, held previously in April 2021, Karachi – is now taking this huge event to Lahore. So we ask you Lahore: are you ready for the most awaited Online Used car gala?

In Karachi, 60+ units were sold in this online Gala and Pak Suzuki looks forward to another huge success in the city of Lahore. Buying a used car is time-consuming and quite a hassle. Searching for the right car, checking for quality, engine condition, along with verifying documents is quite a task.

In this scenario, a trustable seller is very important. Pak Suzuki are the pioneers of bringing the concept of Certified Used Cars in Pakistan back in 2011 where customers can buy affordable, good quality used cars certified by Pak Suzuki engineers with a warranty of up to 1 year on Used cars.

This Used Car Gala is held in major cities where the response from customers is always overwhelming given its transparency, trustworthiness, and reliability.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, such events cannot be held physically. Hence, Pak Suzuki is organizing yet another online used car gala for the safety of their customers.

Pak Suzuki aims that this online gala will provide you with the same level of convenience, transparent deals, and comfortable environment as it has provided in the past.

As per the Head of Marketing at Pak Suzuki, the online gala platform is designed with 3 core objectives in mind: user-friendly platform, quality of used cars certified by Pak Suzuki Engineers with warranty, and above all, transparency in deals between customers and authorized dealerships under Pak Suzuki supervision.

Now, you must have some questions. How does this work? What are the benefits of this online gala? Well, let’s find out.

360-Degree View of the Car

This Gala gives you a 360-degree view of each of the cars, which means you can see the vehicle from each and every angle. You can check the front, back, sides, inside the trunk, bonnet, and interior in detail along with the price and car details, and then make a decision of buying it.

This view gives you a proper idea about the car’s condition and you can do all this while sitting at your home or office.

Live Chat

A live chat option is also given to the customers for communication with dealers. Sounds great, doesn’t it?

Certified by Suzuki Engineers

As per the company, all vehicles are checked by the engineers of Pak Suzuki which means the cars are checked by trained hands, making them vehicles you can rely on.

The engineers check all the parts of the car including engine, paint quality, whether it is accidental or not, documents, and all other systems of the car, so you can buy the car with full confidence. Furthermore, a warranty of up to 1 year with 3 free services is provided by Pak Suzuki.

Inspection Checkpoints

Moreover, Suzuki inspects the cars on 130 checkpoints. As mentioned earlier, the body frame, engine/transmission, brakes, interior, electric and electronics, and tires are thoroughly checked for any defects.

Transparent Deal

The most important part of buying a used car deal is the transfer of money from the buyer and documents from the seller. People tend to have some reservations about this as they sometimes find the procedure hard.

However, in this case, Pak Suzuki Authorized 3S Dealers are involved to provide you proper channels and reliable means to ensure a transparent deal. You can exchange money or car documents without any issue and in a completely hassle-free manner.

Moreover, Pak Suzuki Exchange and the Used Car Department are constantly supervising the process as well.

Used Car Financing

Pak Suzuki has taken an initiative for their customers especially for this used car gala to enable them to finance their used car for up to 7 years on a special rate “KIBOR + 3%”. Per month installment plan will also be available for each vehicle.

Services and Warranty

Usually, when you buy a used car, you don’t get any offers for a service or warranty. But in this car gala, you not only get 3 free services on the purchase, but also get a warranty of up to 1 year. Isn’t it awesome that you are getting the offers of a new car for a used vehicle?

As per the company, the warranty covers engine, transmission, and suspension, which are the most vital parts of the car, especially the engine because it ensures your comfort, good fuel average, and hassle-free travel.

So, join this online car gala and become the owner of your own car with a stamp and warranty from Pak Suzuki.

This event will be made live for 3 consecutive days to ensure that customers get their desired vehicles at their convenience.

Log on to www.usedcargala.com for further updates, or drop an email to [email protected].