All You Need to Know About Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 [Image+Specs]

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be unveiled next week and a detailed leak has revealed the entire spec sheet of the foldable, alongside promotional images for the device.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will have almost the same design as last year with a 6.7-inch main screen, 1080p resolution, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The display will have a 12MP punch-hole camera and the Gorilla Glass Victus for protection.

The secondary display on the outside will be bigger at 1.9-inches with 512 x 260 pixels resolution. Its main purpose will be offering a quick glance at notifications, controlling music playback, accepting or rejecting calls, etc.

The promotional images also confirm that there will be a 12MP main camera on the back a 12MP ultrawide shooter. This camera setup is expected to have OIS support for steady photos and videos. It will be capable of recording 4K 60 FPS videos just like before.

It will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1. The 3,300 mAh battery will have support for wired and wireless fast charging.

The images confirm an IPX8 water resistance rating, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and face unlock. It is expected to launch in three color variants including Phantom Black, Lavender, and Cream, and is rumored to cost $1,292.