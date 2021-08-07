Unvaccinated Passengers to be Charged Extra for Railway Tickets

Pakistan Railways (PR) is going to start charging unvaccinated people 10 percent extra on train tickets, its spokesperson said on Friday.

Nazia Jabeen explained that the ‘COVID charge’ will be applicable from 1 September and will not include passengers under 20 years of age. Additionally, unvaccinated passengers over the age of 20 will not be allowed to travel on trains from 1 January 2022.

“31 March 2022, is the cut-off date for all railway passengers to get their jabs. From 1 April 2022, no unvaccinated passenger will be allowed on board,” she said.

The extra charges mean that an economy ticket of the Karachi Express that costs Rs. 1,850 for one-way travel between Lahore and Karachi will cost Rs. 2,035 for unvaccinated passengers.

Similarly, the price of the ticket for the AC Standard Class will increase from Rs. 3,400 to Rs. 3,740, and the price of the ticket for the AC Business Class will increase from Rs. 4,700 to Rs. 5,170.

The spokesperson stated that PR is taking these measures to encourage passengers to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority has already banned domestic travel for unvaccinated passengers.