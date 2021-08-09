Redmi 10 Leaked With Helio G88, 50MP Camera, and 90Hz Display

The Redmi 10 has appeared online on Singaporean retail websites which revealed specifications as well as official images. It has a number of upgrades over the Redmi 9 such as a better chipset, a higher resolution camera, and a higher refresh rate.

The display is a 6.5-inch LCD with 1080p resolution, just like last year, but the refresh rate has been upgraded to 90Hz. The waterdrop notch has been replaced with a punch-hole cutout and the fingerprint sensor is now on the side atop the power button.

Overall, the phone looks a lot like the Chinese Redmi Note 10.

The recently announced Helio G88 SoC will power the Redmi 10 alongside 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Battery capacity will be 5,000 mAh with support for 18W fast charging. The Redmi 10 will boot Android 11 out of the box with MIUI 12.5 on top.

The main camera is one of the biggest upgrades of the device. The 13MP main sensor has been replaced with a 50MP camera which comes alongside an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a duo of 2MP cameras.

The Redmi 10 is listed for about $185 in Singapore, but pricing is going to be slightly different in different markets around the globe. There is no launch date for now, but the phone will be available in Gray, Blue, and White color options.