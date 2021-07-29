Chinese Redmi Note 10 Pro Goes Global as Poco X3 GT

A week after the Poco F3 GT, Xiaomi has also unveiled the X3 GT, which is the global variant of the Chinese Redmi Note 10 Pro. Usually, there is a slight difference in specs in the international models, but this device is exactly the same as its Chinese sibling.

Upfront, it has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. The display is protected by Corning’s latest Gorilla Glass Victus with improved shatter and scratch resistance. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side atop the power button.

The flagship-grade Dimensity 1100 SoC is at the helm of the device with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion. The battery is rated at 5,000 mAh with support for 67W super-fast charging.

The three cameras on the back include a 64MP main cam, an 8MP ultrawide module, and a 2MP macro snapper. The punch-hole front camera is a 16MP shooter.

The Poco X3 GT will be available for $300 globally.

