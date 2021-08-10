Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Scotland-Pakistan Scholarship for Girls

The Scotland-Pakistan Scholarship for Young Women and Girls Program is now live and accepting applications from Pakistani young women and girls who’re willing to study in any institute recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).
Funded by the Scottish government, this program aims to provide access to higher education for women. It offers a 2-year Master’s/MPhil degree at HEC-recognized universities in Pakistan. In terms of administering the program locally, the British Council will coordinate with focal persons within Pakistan to assist in the induction process of women who’re selected.
The following info was recently disclosed by competent authorities through official channels:
The Award
The Scotland-Pakistan Scholarships for Young Women and Girls Program will facilitate award-holders with the following:
- Tuition fees for courses in eligible fields
- University hostel costs (where applicable)
- Travel to and from home to university two times a year for students staying in on-campus
hostels
Subject Areas
The scholarship will cover a two-year master’s/MPhil degree at an HEC-recognized Pakistani university in one of the following subject areas only:
- Education
- Sustainable Energy
- Food Security and Agriculture
- Health Sciences
Eligibility Criteria
These scholarships are open to female applicants only. In addition, applicants must:
- Be Pakistani nationals currently residing in Pakistan
- Be pursuing a 4-year bachelor’s degree in the above-listed subject areas
- Hold a confirmed admission offer from an HEC-recognized university in Pakistan
Young women with disabilities, from rural areas and minority groups are encouraged to apply.
How to Apply
A complete application will include:
- A duly filled out application form
- Scanned copy of CNIC
- Scanned copy of transcripts
- Proof of admission and/or enrolment at master’s level
- Tuition fee form
Applying Online
The online application form can be filled and submitted on the official British Council website.
For further information or queries, you can write to [email protected] or call on 0800-22000.
Link: https://www.britishcouncil.pk/programmes/education/scholarships
Deadline
Applications for the Scotland-Pakistan Scholarship for Young Women and Girls Master’s/MPhil program are now open. The last date to submit the applications is 15 September 2021.