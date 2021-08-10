Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Scotland-Pakistan Scholarship for Girls

The Scotland-Pakistan Scholarship for Young Women and Girls Program is now live and accepting applications from Pakistani young women and girls who’re willing to study in any institute recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Funded by the Scottish government, this program aims to provide access to higher education for women. It offers a 2-year Master’s/MPhil degree at HEC-recognized universities in Pakistan. In terms of administering the program locally, the British Council will coordinate with focal persons within Pakistan to assist in the induction process of women who’re selected.

ALSO READ

11 Best Women’s Fashion Essentials Under PKR 3,000 From Ideas Azadi Sale

The following info was recently disclosed by competent authorities through official channels:

The Award

The Scotland-Pakistan Scholarships for Young Women and Girls Program will facilitate award-holders with the following:

Tuition fees for courses in eligible fields

University hostel costs (where applicable)

Travel to and from home to university two times a year for students staying in on-campus

hostels

Subject Areas

The scholarship will cover a two-year master’s/MPhil degree at an HEC-recognized Pakistani university in one of the following subject areas only:

Education

Sustainable Energy

Food Security and Agriculture

Health Sciences

Eligibility Criteria

These scholarships are open to female applicants only. In addition, applicants must:

Be Pakistani nationals currently residing in Pakistan

Be pursuing a 4-year bachelor’s degree in the above-listed subject areas

Hold a confirmed admission offer from an HEC-recognized university in Pakistan

Young women with disabilities, from rural areas and minority groups are encouraged to apply.

How to Apply

A complete application will include:

A duly filled out application form

Scanned copy of CNIC

Scanned copy of transcripts

Proof of admission and/or enrolment at master’s level

Tuition fee form

Applying Online

The online application form can be filled and submitted on the official British Council website.

For further information or queries, you can write to [email protected] or call on 0800-22000.

Link: https://www.britishcouncil.pk/programmes/education/scholarships

ALSO READ

FBR Issues Directives for Inquiry into Suspicious Exemptions Certificates

Deadline

Applications for the Scotland-Pakistan Scholarship for Young Women and Girls Master’s/MPhil program are now open. The last date to submit the applications is 15 September 2021.