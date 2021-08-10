New Consignment of MG Vehicles Reaches Karachi

A new consignment of Morrison Garages (MG) has docked at Karachi port, as reported by Automark. According to the details, it consists of around 650 units of the MG HS that will be delivered soon.

The news comes at a time when MG is being heavily criticized by the public for its delayed deliveries.

Last Thursday, MG Pakistan had responded to allegations of MG Capital (its dealership in Islamabad) being shut down after a mob stormed the dealership. It stated that the dealership had been closed temporarily as a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19 and that it would be reopened once the disinfection process is complete.

A spokesperson for MG Pakistan also said that some vehicles were under clearance at the Karachi port and would soon reach dealerships across the country for deliveries.