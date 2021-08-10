Commerce Ministry Rubbishes Fake News About Amazon’s Delivery Partner in Pakistan

The media recently reported a misquoted statement about Pakistan Post as Amazon’s official logistics partner.

Consequently, the Ministry of Commerce has stated that Pakistan Post is not Amazon’s official partner, and that entrepreneurs in the local E-commerce space have the liberty to select their preferred logistical services regardless of circulating media reports.

ALSO READ

Remittances Continued to Stay Above $2 Billion for 14th Consecutive Month

Prior to this clarification, the world’s largest online retailer, Amazon, had announced almost three months ago that “Pakistani entrepreneurs are eligible to sell on Amazon,” and that it was eager to work with the country’s business community, including small and medium-sized sellers.

Being added to Amazon’s official Seller’s List is a huge boost for Pakistani entrepreneurs from a business-end perspective. While products can be shipped and delivered through any licensed operational vendor functioning locally as well as internationally, Amazon has not earmarked a particular entity for the purpose in Pakistan.