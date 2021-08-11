NA Rejects Bill Demanding Stricter Punishment for Witchcraft

The National Assembly (NA) has rejected a bill for increased penalties for involvement in witchcraft.

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) for the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Chaudhry Faqir Ahmed, had presented the bill last month, demanding amendments in Section 297A of the Penal Code of Pakistan and Schedule-II of the Criminal Code to increase the fines and penalties for people who practice black magic.

These articles also criminalize the desecration of human corpses with life imprisonment.

The draft detailed that such people disrupt the family system and endanger the lives and properties of citizens, which is why all such acts should be banned completely. It also demanded that the punishment be increased to seven years and that the fine be increased to Rs. 1 million.

The National Assembly had referred the bill to the Standing Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs for revision and later rejected it on the recommendations of the committee.