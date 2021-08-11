PCB Rejects Afghanistan’s Proposal for ODI Series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has refused Afghanistan Cricket’s proposal of playing the upcoming ODI series at two different venues. According to reports, PCB rejected the proposal due to excessive travel for the players.

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s Top Cricketers Demand an Increase in Match Fee

PCB stated that Pakistan is set to host New Zealand just a few days after the Afghanistan series and they don’t want to overburden the players with additional traveling. The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Afghanistan is set to be played in Sri Lanka in the first week of September, while Pakistan is scheduled to host New Zealand in the third week of the same month.

According to an official, PCB has made it clear to Afghanistan Cricket Board that they are willing to play the three-match ODI series at just one venue.

“We have made it clear to the Afghan board that the national team members only have a 10-day time in between the traveling and three-match series before getting ready to host the Kiwis which are due in Pakistan on September 11,” the official said.

ALSO READ

Shaheen Afridi Reveals Why Pakistan Has a Strengthened Bowling Attack

The official stated that PCB is trying to make sure that the series is played according to the schedule as it is the only available window for Pakistan cricket. He stated that Pakistan already has a jam-packed schedule till May 2022 and it will be impossible for them to reschedule this series.

Afghanistan Cricket Board has reassured that the series is expected to go ahead as scheduled and they are likely to present a new plan to the PCB in the upcoming days.