Pollution of Pakistan’s Largest Lake Threatens Local Population

One of Pakistan’s largest freshwater lakes – Hamal – has become heavily polluted and is endangering the people and animals who depend on it for survival, fishing, hunting, bathing, and drinking. However, human and industrial waste from Sindh’s district of Qambar Shahdadkot is being pumped into it and this is reportedly posing a huge threat to the nearly 300 homes near its banks.

“Today, there is barely any fish to sell. There is not enough fish to even eat,” said an old woman who lives beside the lake.

Large lakes all over the world are often habitats for diverse species of flora and fauna and are resources that provide humans many ecosystem-related services. Their contamination can potentially lead to the disruption of their ecosystems if left unaddressed.

Similarly, the contamination of Hamal Lake has made survival a risky affair. Another local remarked, “We are now compelled to even drink polluted water”.

The situation has also led to arguments among fishermen over the collection of food. A resident commented, “Fights are now routine. These days, we hardly earn enough to meet our needs”.

Almost 10 years ago, Hamal Lake used to be a haven for freshwater fish, including carp, catfish, tilapia, herring, bluegill, and white minnow. Ducks, geese, and flamingoes would also migrate from distant regions to the lake for survival.

Now, it has only a single patch of water where fishing is limited to a few fortunate but struggling fishermen who often fight over issues such as territorial encroachments and who gets to eat.

Via Geo