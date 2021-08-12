Pakistan Army Conducts Training Launch of Nuclear-Capable Ghaznavi Missile [Video]

Pakistan Army has successfully conducted the training launch of a surface-to-surface nuclear-capable ballistic missile, Ghaznavi.

According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Ghaznavi missile’s training launch was intended to ensure the operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC) and re-validate technical parameters of the weapon system.

ALSO READ

NCOC Bans Unvaccinated Citizens From Air Travel

Pakistan today conducted a training launch of surface to surface ballistic #missile #Ghaznavi. The successful training launch was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command, besides re-validating technical parameters of the weapon system. pic.twitter.com/6wMxvotmWt — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 12, 2021

Commander ASFC, Lt. Gen. Muhammad Ali, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division (SPD), ASFC, and scientists and engineers of strategic organizations witnessed the training launch of the Ghaznavi missile.

Lt. Gen. Muhammad Ali lauded the excellent standard of training, handling of the weapon system, and execution of the launch mission of Ghaznavi missile by the ASFC officers.

President, Prime Minister, the three Services Chiefs, and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee have also applauded ASFC on the successful organization of the training launch of the Ghaznavi missile.

About Ghaznavi missile

Ghaznavi or Hatf-III is a hypersonic surface to surface short-range ballistic missile that can carry nuclear and conventional warheads to a range of 290 km.

ALSO READ

IT Ministry Issues Policy Directive for 3G/4G Auction in AJ&K and GB

It is named after the 11th century Turk Muslim conqueror Mahmud of Ghazni while the word Hatf means deadly or vengeance in Arabic.

It has a length of 9.64m, a diameter of 0.99 m, a launch weight of 5256 kg, and is powered by a single-stage solid-fuel rocket motor.