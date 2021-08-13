FBR Extends WHT Exemption Period for Selected Imports

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the period for the exemption of withholding tax on the import of 61 items, including medical equipment and COVID-19-related goods, to 31 December 2021.

It has amended the Second Schedule (Exemption Schedule) of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 through an SRO.1008(I)/2021 issued on Friday.

According to the amendment made in the Second Schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, the provisions of Section 148 shall not apply to the import of 61 goods for the period between 20 March 2020 and 31 December 2021.

The provisions of Section 148 shall not apply to the import of 61 goods up to 31 December 2021:

Real-time PCR system (standard 96-well plate and 0.2ml tubes format, 5 channel);

Biosafety Cabinet;

Auto Clave 50 Liter Capacity;

multi channel pipette (0.5-10 µl);

single channel pipette;

multi channel pipette 20-200 ml;

vacuum fold;

Micro Centrifuge (Non-refrigerated, Rotor capacity: 12 x 1.5 / 2.0 ml vessels, 2 x PCR strip, Max. speed: 12,100 x g (13,400 rpm);

PCR Cabinet (HEPA filter system, UV and white light);

Real-time PCR kit for the detection of Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2);

Viral RNA Extraction Kit and machine (Automatic Extractors);

VTM (Viral Transport Medium);

Dr Oligo Synthesizer;

Refrigerator/freezer (-20 ºC);

Vortex Machine;

Refrigerated Centrifuge Machine (Rotor capacity 1.5ml x 24, max. speed 14000 rpm);

UPS (6 KVA);

Tyvek Suits;

N-95;

Biohazard Bags (18 Liters);

PAPR (Powdered Air Purifying respirators);

Multimode ventilator with air compressor;

vital sign monitor with 2IBPand ETco2 two Temp;

ICU motorized patient bed with side cabinet and over bed table;

Syringe infusion pump;

Infusion pump;

electric suction machine;

Defibrillator;

X-Ray Mobile Machine;

simple nebulizer;

ultrasound machine;

Noninvasive BIPAP;

ECG Machine;

Pulse Oximeters;

Ripple mattress;

blood gas analyzer;

AMBU Bag;

Nitrile Gloves;

Latex Gloves;

Goggles;

Face Shields;

Gum Boots;

Mackintosh bed sheets;

surgical masks;

Air Ways;

Diaflow;

Disposible Nebulizer Mask Kit Respective Headings;

ECG Electrodes;

ETT Tube (Endotracheal Tubes) all sizes;

Humidifier Disposable Flexible;

IV Cannula all sizes;

IV Chambers;

oxygen recovery Kit;

Padded Sheets;

Stomach Tube;

Stylet for Endotracheal Tube;

Suction Tube control valve;

Tracheostomy Tube;

Ventilator Circuit;

Ventury Masks and Disposable shoes cover (water proof)

This notification will be effective from 9 July 2021, the FBR added.