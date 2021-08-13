Honor Returns With a Bang to Unveil Flagship Magic3 Lineup With Massive Cameras

China’s Honor, the ex-budget brand of Huawei, has made a sensational return to the flagship space after being released from its embattled parent to escape U.S. export sanctions on vital smartphone components.

For starters, the brand has unveiled a new and pristine Magic3 lineup that uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888/888+ 5G chipsets, which are the U.S. chipmaker’s most high-end smartphone processors. The new series is aimed at enabling Honor to regain the global market share that it lost with Huawei, owing to the sanctions.

Skipping the dull part, let’s get a whiff of what Honor has created this time.

Design and Display

The Magic3, Magic3 Pro, and Magic3 Pro+ siblings come with a 6.76-inch curved OLED and 120Hz refresh rate coupled with support for 10-bit color output.

In contrast to the standard glass protection on the standard and Pro models, the bigger Pro+ model is protected by a Nano Crystal Shield that is three times tougher than the usual protective panels on flagship offerings.

The device is gorgeous, to say the least, and the Nano Ceramic panel on the back is a tough surface to crack (as advertised).

Moving on, all three variants share an FHD+ enabled display panel and a dual-selfie shooter with a 13MP main plus a 3D infrared sensor combo in the pill-shaped cutout upfront.

There’s an under-display fingerprint sensor, and all three devices boot Magic UI 5 on top of Android 11 fresh out of the box. While the standard Magic3 and Pro siblings offer Google Mobile Services, there’s no word about the said offering as far as the Pro+ model is concerned since it’s initially headed for release in China.

Internals and Storage

The main chipset is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G (5 nm) on theMagic3 Pro and Pro+ series and Snapdragon 888 on the standard Magic3 model. Moving on, this is paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. There’s no option for expandable storage in either one of the siblings, and this is where the Huawei P50 series gains the upper hand.

While the standard Magic3 and Pro siblings sport variable storage options, the high-end Magic3 Pro+ comes with only the 12GB/512GB option.

For what it’s worth, the Magic3 variant is IP54 certified for dust and water resistance, while the Pro and Pro+ variants are both graded IP68.

Cameras

While most of the spec sheet looks identical on all sides, the only conclusive difference between the three is the camera configuration on the Pro+ model. Other than that, all three devices are Sony-branded.

The Magic3 and Pro siblings share a 50MP Sony IMX766 main, paired with a 64MP monochrome camera and a 13MP ultrawide sensor in support. The Pro model sports an extra 64MP telephoto camera that offers 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom.

In comparison, the Pro+ variant has a unique orbital camera setup on the back with huge upgrades.

Instead of the Sony IMX766 sensor seen on the standard and Pro devices, the Pro+ sports a 50MP IMX700 main camera with a 1.22um pixel size. There’s a 23mm lens behind it that also offers Full Pixel Octa PD AutoFocus.

Further across the setup, there’s a 0.5-inch 64MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. Next up, we have 64MP monochrome and 64MP telephoto sensors, as seen on the Magic3 Pro. The 5th and final sensor is an 8 by 8 dTOF module for capturing smooth portraits.

Overall, other features include an IMAX cinematic offering for enhancing recording capabilities on all three devices. The 3D LUT color grading is included for optimizing video content with the best results.

Other than the above, both models are capable of 4K video capture, but there’s no 8K option. For slow-motion recordings, they can go as high as [email protected] fps.

Battery and Pricing

All three devices have 4,600mAh batteries on board with support for 66W fast charging through a USB Type-C port and 50W wireless charging.

The Magic3 will come in two designs, Golden Hour and Blue Hour, for €899. The Pro model comes in Golden Hour, Black, and White designs and will cost €1,099. The top of the line Pro+ variant will retail for €1,499 in either Ceramic Black or Ceramic White designs.

While all three devices are expected to initially launch in China, news about global availability and related info will be detailed at a later date.

Honor Magic3 Specifications

Honor Magic3 Pro Specifications

Honor Magic3 Pro+ Specifications