Xiaomi Was the Biggest 5G Android Phone Maker in Q2 2021

Xiaomi has been making headlines lately for becoming one of the best-selling smartphones brands on the planet. The Chinese company has no plans of stopping there as it has hit yet another milestone in the smartphone market.

According to a new report from research firm Strategy Analytics, Xiaomi was the leading 5G Android smartphone brand in the second quarter of 2021 with 26% of the market share.

A total of 94.6 million smartphones were shipped in the second quarter of 2021, out of which 24.3 million were shipped by Xiaomi. This gave Xiaomi 25.7% of the smartphone market share, putting the brand ahead of everyone else on the list.

The company showed a 452% growth over last year, though Lenovo was the leader in terms of growth with a whopping 3480% increase. Realme was in the second spot with 1773%. OnePlus and Honor also showed an impressive performance in the same period.

Vivo and Oppo were the second and third names on the list in terms of market share with 18.5% and 17.9% respectively.

Xiaomi cumulatively shipped 70.4 million smartphones since Q1 2019, close behind Samsung which had 76.5 million shipments in the same timeframe. Huawei still remains the leader of cumulative 5G Android smartphone shipments with a total of 95 million units shipped. Though the company is losing its grip quickly due to the US sanctions.