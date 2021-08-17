Pakistan Customs Processes First Consignment of Exported Mangoes to Russia Under TIR Convention

Pakistan Customs, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), has processed the first consignment of export of fresh mangoes (White Chaunsa) from Pakistan to Moscow, Russia, under the TIR Convention.

The exporter of the said consignment is M/s. Ishfaq & Co, Okara, Sahiwal.

The FBR has stated that this is one of the first endeavors to introduce Pakistani fresh fruits and indigenous goods to Russia. It will help the Pakistani traders to capture markets not only in Russia but also in Europe by land route.

Pakistan Customs, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has processed the first consignment of export of fresh mangoes (White Chaunsa) from Pakistan to Moscow, Russia under the TIR Convention.1/6 @GovtofPakistan @FinMinistryPak pic.twitter.com/mLjOhj6jUS — FBR (@FBRSpokesperson) August 17, 2021

ALSO READ

Hackers Are Selling Access to FBR’s Systems Online

The consignment has left Pakistan at Taftan/Mirjawa (Iran) border and is destined for Moscow (Russia) via Tehran-Astara (Azerbaijan)-Astrakhan (Russia) route.

The road distance from Taftan to Moscow via Astara is 4,600 km, and it will be covered in about seven days.

The instant TIR transportation will open this route for kinnow exports as it will take about ten days to reach Moscow via the Tehran-Astara-Astrakhan route while the sea voyage on the Karachi-St. Petersburg route takes about 35 days, and this shortening of distance will increase Kinnow and other exports to Russian Federation and EU.