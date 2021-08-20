New Motorala Edge Launched With 144Hz Screen and Fastest Touch Response

Motorola recently re-entered the smartphone market with a fresh roster of flagship-like devices, namely the Edge 20, the Edge 20 Pro, and the Edge 20 Lite.

Advertisement

However, for the sake of attracting a wider and more volatile North American market, it has added another Edge sibling to the already stellar iteration, and simply calls it the ‘Motorola Edge’.

ALSO READ

Motorola Edge 20 Lite Launched in India as Edge 20 Fusion

Design and Display

The display on the new Edge is a 6.7-inch LCD 1080p resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate that supports a whopping record-breaking 576Hz touch latency. The waterdrop notch has also been replaced with a punch-hole cutout with a 32MP selfie shooter.

The back has a vertical camera setup that protrudes outwards as per the ongoing trends.

Design-wise, the phone has a water repellant IP52-rated coating and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Internals and Storage

The Edge device runs a Snapdragon 778G coupled with 8 gigs of RAM and 256GB storage.

On the software front, the device runs My UX topped with Android 11 out of the box. The company is also promising two major Android updates (Android 12 and 13) for the phone along with three years of security updates.

Cameras

The Motorola Edge sports a neat-looking camera setup with a 108MP main, 8MP ultrawide camera, and an 2MP depth sensor.

Advertisement

The punch-hole cutout in the front houses a 32MP lens.

ALSO READ

Honor X20 5G Launched With 120Hz LCD Panel And 66W Fast Charging

Battery and Pricing

The Motorola Edge packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

It will go on sale at the discounted price of $500 for a limited time after its launch on 2 September. Note that the normal retail price for the Motorola Edge will be $700.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro Specifications