Redmi 10 is Xiaomi’s Cheapest Phone With 90Hz Screen And 50MP Camera

Known for making quality phones that cost less and offer flagship-like specs, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi 10, the newest value-for-money midranger in the Redmi lineup that offers more upgrades at a cheaper price.

The phone is a first in the vanilla Redmi series to sport a 90Hz refresh rate and the all-new MediaTek Helio G88, which is an upgraded version of the previous G85 SoC.

Design and Display

For starters, the Redmi 10 come with a 6.5” 1080p” LCD (20:9) with 90Hz refresh rate (support for 60Hz and 45Hz modes included). There’s an 8MP selfie shooter in the punch hole cutout up front.

The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 fresh out of the box. And it has other goodies too, like dual speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Internals and Storage

The main chipset is a MediaTek Helio G88, which is considered an upgraded version of the G85. This is paired with up to 4GB/6GB RAM and up to 64GB/128GM eMMC storage. There is no expandable storage in any of the available variants.

Cameras

Redmi cameras typically offer a second-handed experience when it comes to picture quality and video output. However, in the brand’s latest Redmi 10, the main shooter on the back is a 50MP high-resolution sensor paired with 8MP ultrawide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors.

Up front, the selfie shooter in the punch hole cutout is an 8MP sensor that is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.

Battery and Pricing

Redmi 10 has a whopping 5,000mAh battery on board with support for 18W wired charging through a USB Type-C port and 9W reverse charging.

The phone comes in Carbon Gray, Pebble White and Sea Blue colors. The base model is priced at $180. The 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB variants will retail for $200 and $220 respectively.

Reports from China indicate that the Redmi 10 series will initially hit Malaysia, with global rollouts expected to begin next week.

