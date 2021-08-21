PIA Rescues Stranded People from Kabul in Special Operations

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) conducted two special flight operations to airlift stranded Pakistanis and foreigners from Kabul on Friday.

PIA has brought a total of 390 passengers, including foreign diplomats, journalists, and employees, to Pakistan on these special flights. According to the details, it operated A-320 and Boeing 777 aircraft in Kabul and transported 90 passengers back to Islamabad on flight PK-6250.

PIA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Arshad Malik, also traveled on a special flight to Kabul where he was received by the Director of the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority and the Pakistani ambassador. He held important meetings at Kabul Airport and discussed the administrative and operational matters of the national carrier.