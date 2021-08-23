21st Century Education and the IB Continuum

The 21st century has seen major technological advances that have redefined education. The sum total of human knowledge is now available on the internet and searchable within seconds. AI and Robotics are performing in functions that were firmly in the human sphere and entire job sectors won’t exist in coming decades.

Results from recent regression models reported in studies indicate that new technologies will have a positive effect on employment in highly-skilled professions, requiring non-routine and adaptive tasks, and high-end cognition, as well as critical analysis of complexities in multiple disciplines (Wootten, 2018; Samuelson, 2017; McFarland, 2017; Shewan, 2017).

The IB Continuum excels at preparing students for the 21st-century workplace in attributes such as critical/creative thinking, collaboration, leadership, international-mindedness, and global awareness. Basic knowledge acquisition achieved with rote learning and teacher-centered classrooms is now assigned to 19th Century education models (Wootten, 2018; Fitzgerald, 2015 Resnik, 2015).

HoS, Dr. Leeanne Wootten of Beaconhouse Newlands Islamabad states, “Our campus hosts one of the few IB world schools in Pakistan offering all cycles, because we maintain that an absolute focus on vertical alignment synergizes and exponentially translates teaching and learning into outstanding results.”