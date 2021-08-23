GCU Lahore Announces Its Schedule for Undergraduate Entrance Test

Government College University (GCU) Lahore will be conducting an entrance test for undergraduate admissions in 27 disciplines from 28 August to 1 September, however, the university will not adopt the Higher Education Commission’s Undergraduate Studies Aptitude Test (USAT) for admissions this year.

According to the GCU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Asghar Zaidi, the university will conduct entrance tests in small groups to ensure strict compliance with coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The VC informed that the dates for the test of each department shall be posted on the university’s website and the interviews of those qualifying from the entrance test would be conducted from 13 to 15 September.

Professor Zaidi said that the students exempted from the entrance test include those securing admissions on the reserved seats of sports, co-curricular activities, and reserved seats for the disabled.

Besides, the GCU Societies Board has announced the trial schedule for undergraduate admissions on the basis of co-curricular activities starting from 24 August.

The last date to apply for undergraduate admission is 23 August with no further extension, the VC stated.