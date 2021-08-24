Govt Plans to Provide Coronavirus Vaccine Boosters

The federal government is planning to provide coronavirus vaccine boosters to enhance immunity and ensure protection against milder infections.

Government officials are consulting with health experts regarding COVID-19 vaccine boosters and will devise a strategy for it soon.

The final decision for the booster drive will be taken in the current week as America and many European countries have not approved the Chinese vaccines.

The government is reportedly also seeking results of the booster shots from international firms, and the drive will only be initiated once positive results are affirmed.

The majority of Pakistanis have been administered Chinese vaccines, and are demanding booster shots so that they may travel abroad in accordance with international travel requirements.

In other news, the administration of Peshawar has decided to block the SIM cards of unvaccinated individuals from 31 August onwards.