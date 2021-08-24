Pakistan’s 3G/4G Users Increased by 1.74 Million in July 2021

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan reached 101.59 million by the end of July 2021 compared to 99.85 million by the end of June 2021, registering an increase of 1.74 million, revealed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data.

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased by 0.65 million to 184.90 million by the end of July 2021 compared to 184.25 million by the end of June.

Teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 84.16 percent by the end of June to 84.41 percent by the end of July 2021. The total teledensity increased from 85.3 percent by the end of June 2021 to 86.55 percent by the end of July 2021.

Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration stood at 46.38 percent in July 2021 compared to 45.61 percent in June 2021.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users stood at 7.598 million by the end of July 2021 compared to 7.765 million by the end of June, registering a decrease of 0.167 million. Jazz 4G user numbers jumped from 30.692 million by the end of June 2021 to 31.745 million by the end of July 2021.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 4.394 million by the end of June to 4.204 million by the end of July, while the number of 4G users jumped from 23.124 million by the end of June 2021 to 23.581 million by the end of July.

The number of 3G users of Telenor decreased from 5 5.149 million by the end of June 2021 to 4.984 million by the end of July. The number of 4G users jumped from 17.114 million by the end of June 2021 to 17.791 million by the end of July.

Ufone 3G users decreased from 4.399 million by the end of June to 4.373 million by the end of July. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 6.134 million by the end of June 2021 to 6.212 million by the end of July 2021.

PTA received 18,795 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators, including (cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and ISPs) as of July 2021. PTA said that it was able to get 18540 complaints resolved, i.e., 98 percent.

According to PTA data, Jazz leads the chart with 9,280 complaints and Telenor at the second position as the most complained telecom operator with 4,135.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by July stood at 18,189.

In terms of the segregation of complaints on an operator basis, Jazz stood first with 9280 complaints, i.e., 51 percent of total complaints. A total of 4,135 complaints were received against Telenor, which is 22.7 percent of the total CMO-related complaints.

Zong was third with 3,210, i.e., 17.64 percent of the total complaints were received against it. Ufone had 1,544 complaints against its various services, which make up 8.5 percent of the total CMO-related complaints.

PTA also received 248 complaints against basic telephony, where 238 were addressed during July 2021. Furthermore, 349 complaints were received against ISPs, where 337 were addressed.