Asad Umar Wants Groundbreaking of the Karachi Circular Railway in the Next Few Weeks

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, chaired a meeting to review the latest status of Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and Railways Freight Corridor projects in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Minister was briefed on the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and told that the KCR envisages the construction of a 43-km long world-class affordable mass transit system using environment-friendly electric trains. Secretary Railways informed that the Karachi Circular Railway project is on track as per the timelines given by the Ministry.

Asad Umar directed Pakistan Railways to fulfill all the codal formalities at the earliest and ensure to make all the necessary arrangements for the groundbreaking of KCR infrastructure by September 2021. He said that simultaneous work on PPP components of KCR would result in months of time saving and completion of the project. So, the Railway shall expedite the consultation with P3A.

While discussing the Freight Corridor project from Keamari/KPT to Pipri Marshalling Yard, it was informed that the project envisages construction/dualization/up-gradation of 50-km dedicated freight corridor from Karachi Port to Pipri and includes the development of an Inland Container Depot/Marshalling Yard at Pipri.

It was briefed that the project is expected to facilitate 40 percent of the cargo meant to be transported upcountry. Furthermore, the plan has been submitted to PPP Authority for its approval.

Federal Minister, Asad Umar, directed that the corridor must be designed to optimize the level-of-service outcome, and in addition to the financial costs, the destination time has to be reduced as well.

Asad Umar also directed all concerned officials to ensure the completion of the projects within the timelines, as these projects are crucial for the socio-economic wellbeing of the people of Karachi.

Federal Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati, Secretary Planning, Secretary Railways, CEO PPP Authority, and senior officials of both Ministries participated in the meeting.