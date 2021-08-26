Fitbit Charge 5 Announced With More Sensors, Rounded Design, and Color Screen

Fitbit Charge 5 is the latest fitness tracker from the American company which brings one of the biggest design changes to the popular Charge family. It gets rid of the straight symmetrical look in favor of a more rounded appearance and it’s the first Charge wearable with a color AMOLED display.

The display is 10% bigger than before at 1.04-inches and is protected by the Gorilla Glass 3. It is also brighter at 450 nits, up from Charge 4’s 200 nits, meaning that you should be able to see it better under the sun. There’s also the option to have the display on at all times.

The fitness tracker’s new Infinity Bands are said to be more comfortable for workouts compared to previous watches.

The Charge 5 is loaded with an array of sensors including a skin temperature sensor as well an EDA sensor that lets you track stress levels. This is also the first band in the family to come with an ECG feature. Simply touching the metal frame for 30 seconds will show you an Atrial Fibrillation (AFib) reading.

The heart rate sensor is able to calculate Heart Rate Variability (HRV) and Resting Heart Rate (RHR) and there is also a blood oxygen saturation monitor (SpO2).

You can take the watch for a swim since it’s water-resistant up to 50 meters and also has a GPS receiver to track your outdoor activities and provide navigation. There is a load of pre-programmed workout modes for all kinds of training and over 200 mindfulness sessions available in case your stress levels are too high.

Battery life is up to 7 days but continuous GPS use will bring it down to 5 days. A full charge takes 2 hours only.

The Fitbit Charge 5 has a starting price of $180 and is already available for pre-orders in several markets across the globe.