Pakistan and Turkey to Jointly Manufacture Anka Military Drones

The National Engineering and Science Commission (NESCOM) and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), a Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) manufacturer, have signed an agreement to manufacture Anka military drones

Under the agreement, NESCOM and TAI, a subsidiary of Turkey’s state-owned Defence Industry, will jointly produce and develop different components of Anka and will be responsible for employment, resource, and technology transfer.

In an official statement, GM TAI, Dr. Temel Kotil, said “the contract TAI signed with NESCOM within the scope of Anka UAV systems will provide significant gains to the Turkish UAV industry.”

He added “it is very important that Turkey and Pakistan continue their historical brotherhood for the betterment of both countries.

About Anka drones

The Anka drone is 8m long, 17.3m wide, and 3.4m high. It has a payload capacity of 350kg and a maximum takeoff weight of 1,600 kg.

It has a maximum speed of 217km/h, a cruise speed of 204km/h, a range of 1,448km, and a combat range of 200km. It can fly at 30,000 feet for 30 hours.

The Anka drone is equipped with indigenously developed laser-guided Smart Micro Munition (MAM), a Cirit laser-guided 70 mm missile system, and a Bozok mini laser-guided rocket.