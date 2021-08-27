Pakistani Citizens Vaccinated Abroad Can Now Register Their Details on NIMS

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced that Pakistani citizens who were vaccinated against the coronavirus vaccine abroad can receive their immunization records registered through the National Immunization Management System from today onwards.

It tweeted: “Starting from today, all Pakistani citizens who have got their vaccine administered from abroad can get their immunization records registered in NIMS through http://nims.nadra.gov.pk and get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate”.

In other news, the government has declared that the ongoing vaccination campaign will be extended to youngsters as the authorities have regained momentum in the vaccination drive after a dip in the previous weeks.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Faisal Sultan, stated that citizens who are 17 years of age will also be vaccinated, starting 1 September. He added that “the government will soon start vaccination for the age group of 15-16 years,” and that the vaccination date for this age group will be announced soon.

Dr. Sultan also announced that the Pakistanis who intend to travel abroad and require specific vaccines will now be able to receive them.

“This vaccine will be allowed on the basis of their traveling requirement. For this purpose they have to show their visa of the respective country,” he explained and revealed that the vaccines will be allowed on nominal charges.

“This category will be allowed for vaccination from September 1,” he said.